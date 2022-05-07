Education Secretary defends Boris Johnson after local election Tory losses

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi defends the Prime Minister despite the loss of almost 400 councilors in the local elections.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast’s host, the education secretary considered the results, that saw Conservatives losing strongholds such as Barnet and Westminster, as a way to understand what “our government did well.”

Zahawi said: “It’s been really tough. It’s mid-terms. We are coming out of a global pandemic. We have a global battle against inflation.”