Watchdog may review Johnson's 40 'new hospitals' election pledge

A watchdog could review Boris Johnson's 2019 election manifesto pledge to build 40 'new hospitals" by 2030, it was confirmed on Saturday (2 July).

The National Audit Office is considering a “value for money review” in light of inflation and concerns over whether the hospitals will be entirely new.

Johnson has repeated the Tories' promise to "build and fund 40 new hospitals over the next 10 years" during his premiership.

Labour MP Wes Streeting has said that the promise is a "waste of taxpayers' money".

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.