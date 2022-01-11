How has Boris Johnson responded to Downing Street party claims so far?

A look at how Boris Johnson has responded to allegations of parties at Number 10 Downing Street during Covid lockdowns.

More than 100 Downing Street staff were invited to a lockdown-breaking party in the No 10 garden and told to “bring your own booze”, a leaked email shows.

The party took place on 20 May 2020, as England was still emerging from the strict first Covid lockdown and meetings with more than one other person outdoors were still banned.

