Boris Johnson refuses to say if he will resign if fined by police over No 10 parties

Boris Johnson has refused to say whether he will resign if he is fined by police for breaking lockdown restrictions.

The prime minister was unable to dodge questions about Partygate when speaking alongside Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Thursday.

"On what’s going on at home - that process must be completed," Mr Johnson responded when asked by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg if he would quit if found to have broken the law.

"I’m looking forward to it being completed. That’s the time to say more on that."

