Caroline Lucas launched a scathing attack on Boris Johnson and the Tory party, suggesting the prime minister is a "bad apple" and that "the whole tree is rotten".

The leader of the Green Party also criticised the government for a "level of dishonour and deception that has infected Downing Street".

Ms Lucas made her comments after the publication of Sue Gray's partygate report.

"The prime minister is certainly a bad apple, but the whole tree is rotten and the whole country wants reform," she said.

Sign up to our newsletters here.