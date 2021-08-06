Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Britons should expect foreign travel to still be “trickier” this year as he asks the public for patience on the subject.

Johnson hailed the success of the vaccination programme in allowing double jabbed people to travel more freely, and said things should improve further once more countries reach a higher level of vaccination.

The UK’s green list was recently updated to include seven new countries such as Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway.