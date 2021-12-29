Boris Johnson stands over people getting vaccinated

Boris Johnson stood over members of the public and watched them get their Covid-19 vaccines during a visit to a centre in Milton Keynes.

The prime minister also spoke with staff and volunteers, thanking them for their efforts in the vaccine rollout.

At one point, Mr Johnson was filmed making awkward small talk as he watched one woman getting jabbed, telling her that she will “hardly feel a thing” when getting boosted.

“I’ve had so many needles in me,” the PM said.

He also thanked her - and other members of the public - for getting jabbed.

