Lula inauguration: Queues begin forming in Brasilia for ceremony

People have started flocking to Brasilia to see Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva inaugurated as Brazil’s president.

The president-elect will be sworn in on Sunday, 1 January, to assume office for a third time.

Defeated president Jair Bolsonaro will not be at the ceremony, having left for the US on Friday.

The ceremony will take place at Esplanade of Ministries, where congress buildings are located.

Around 300,000 people are expected to pack the streets of the capital for the inauguration.

