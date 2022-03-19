'I have a bream': Boris Johnson invokes Martin Luther King in joke about fish

Boris Johnson offered an unusual version of Martin Luther King Jr’s famous “I have a dream” speech during the Conservative Party spring forum in Blackpool on Saturday (19 March).

The Prime Minister spoke about a man he had met who was looking for lugworms to help him catch some bream.

Johnson said: “We Conservatives back everybody in this country who gets up early and invests their time, their skill, their energy and their effort in the hope of a bigger return.”

“You need to use a lugworm to catch a bream, my friends, and I have a bream, as they say,” he added.