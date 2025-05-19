Richard Tice accuses Starmer’s Brexit reset of ‘handcuffing UK to an EU in recession’

Richard Tice, Deputy Leader of Reform UK, has dismissed Sir Keir Starmer’s Brexit reset deal as “posturing”, saying it will "handcuff the UK to an EU in recession”.

The Boston and Skegness MP said that the deal was “not what the British people want”, pointing to Reform UK’s success in the local elections earlier this month as proof.

Speaking on Sky News, Tice said: “We need to be trading more elsewhere in the world and reduce costs by reducing unnecessary daft EU regulations.”

Tice claims the deal would see the UK “giving up the benefits of Brexit” highlighting trade regulations, youth mobility, and fishing which will undergo “big surrenders”.