France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron, is taking a bold step by heading to a US court to fight a bizarre conspiracy theory.

The 72-year-old wife of president Emmanuel Macron has become the target of false claims, spread by American commentator Candace Owens, alleging she was born a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux.

Despite zero evidence, the rumour has circulated widely online.

Now, the Macrons are suing for defamation, planning to present photographic and scientific proof.

Owens’ legal team has moved to dismiss the case, but critics argue she’s exploiting the controversy for attention.

The Independent has contacted Owens for comment.