Bristol base jumpers dive off Clifton Suspension Bridge

A group of base jumpers dived off Bristol's iconic Clifton Suspension Bridge this morning, prompting condemnation from the bridge's trust.

The Clifton Suspension Bridge Trust said that it did not condone or endorse the group's actions.

"Base jumping could cause potentially serious damage to the bridge itself, risk the safety of the base jumpers and cause distress to visitors," the trust said in a statement.

Police said they were not investigating this incident, but in the past emergency services have been called out and an investigation into public nuisance took place.

