A senior British commander who helped the UK’s evacuation operation in Afghanistan has hailed the soldiers’ resilience throughout the rescue mission.

Brigadier James Martin was on the ground when a suicide bomb, orchestrated by Isis-K, detonated killing over 170 people. He praised the response of UK troops who ran towards the danger to help US forces and injured Afghans.

The commander said ‘Operation Pitting’ - the evacuation of British nationals and Afghan allies from Afghanistan - saw troops dealing with crowds of “people in desperate states...where fear is one of the driving emotions”.