California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday mandated that teachers and other statewide school staff “submit a verification of vaccination or submit to weekly testing.”

California became the first U.S. state to require all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

Spurred by the Delta variant, the country’s coronavirus cases have spiked to their highest levels in more than six months, according to a Reuters tally.

In response, some California school districts have already implemented requirements that mirror those now put into effect on the state level.