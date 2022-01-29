A care home nurse who was caught dragging a helpless dementia-suffering woman across her room has been struck off.

Footage, taken on a hidden camera placed inside the room by the victim’s family, shows Mamello Herring forcing 85-year-old Angelina Lanera back into a urine-stained bed as she cries in distress.

As well as having dementia, the elderly woman also suffered from psychosis and was partially blind. She was found in urine-soaked clothing the day after the incident by her son.

Herring has now been struck off after pleading guilty to ill-treatment and wilful neglect by a care worker.

