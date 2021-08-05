A customer using a Nationwide Building Society ATM has come across a scam that allows people to steal your cash by tricking you into thinking the machine is faulty.

The scam was uncovered by TikTok user @hasanoriginal who realised that the cash machine he attempted to use had in fact been tampered with.

The ATM had a sign on it saying “no deposits” – but the place where the cash would normally be withdrawn from was covered with a plastic flap, creating a little box inside the machine where the robbers can later take your money from.