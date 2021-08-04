Grim CCTV footage shows the moments before 19-year-old law student Aya Hachem was mistakenly killed as part of a botched drive-by shooting during a feud between two rival tyre firms in Blackburn .

Hachem was killed while she was out buying groceries by a bullet that was intended for Pachah Khan – after rival tyre firm owner Feroz Suleman had arranged the execution.

Seven men have now been found guilty of murdering the teenager at Preston Crown Court, as those in attendance heard she had simply been “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”