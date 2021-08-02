‘On another planet’: British BMX medallists reflect on success at Tokyo Olympics

Charlotte Worthington won gold for Team GB the first Olympic women’s BMX freestyle competition in Tokyo before teammate Declan Brooks followed up with bronze in the men’s event moments later.

The double success meant Team GB have taken a medal in all four BMX events at the Tokyo Olympics after the racing gold and silver for Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte.

Worthington said winning a gold medal at the Olympics proves that BMX athletes – and those that compete in extreme sports – are just as much worthy to be there as the likes of Usain Bolt.