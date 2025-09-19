This is the moment that an ICE protester wielding a Captain America shield was forced into an immigration facility after he threw a tear gas canister at enforcement agents.

Footage shared on Friday (19 September) shows the individual, who is wearing a jacket with USA written on the sleeves, throwing the canister at ICE officers, who immediately swarm him and drag him inside the Illinois facility.

Protesters have been staging frequent demonstrations outside the building ever since the Trump administration suggested it would be ramping up ICE operations in Chicago, dubbed “Operation Midway Blitz”.

The Department of Homeland Security said the operation will "target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois”.