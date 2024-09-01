China releases video of collision with Philippine vessel in South China Sea

China accused a Philippines coast guard ship of deliberately colliding with a Chinese vessel on Saturday 31 August in the latest flareup of tensions over disputed waters and maritime features in the South China Sea.

In a statement posted on social media, Chinese coast guard spokesperson Liu Dejun was quoted as saying that the Philippine ship with hull number 9701 collided with the Chinese ship 5205 just after 12:06pm.

As the Philippine ship manoeuvred, it “deliberately collided” with the Chinese coast guard ship “in an unprofessional and dangerous manner, resulting in a collision,” Liu was quoted as saying, adding the standard claim that the Chinese ship was operating within regulations, without giving any details.