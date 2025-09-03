China unleashes robotic wolves at V-Day Parade

China has unveiled a new arsenal of cutting-edge military technologies as part of its V-Day parade - including “robotic wolves”.

The event on Wednesday (3 September) was held to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War Two, and 26 world leaders, including Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, were in attendance.

The four-legged drones can be seen participating in the military parade in Beijing, and according to Chinese state media, they are designed for frontline reconnaissance, delivering supplies, and precision strikes.

Other weapons unveiled during the event included brand new nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, advanced underwater drones and a new model of hypersonic missile.