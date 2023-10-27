Moment Chinese fighter jet flies within 10 feet of American B-52 bomber

A Chinese fighter jet came within 10 feet (three metres) of an American B-52 bomber flying over the South China Sea, nearly causing an accident, the US military has said.

In the night intercept, the Shenyang J-11 twin-engine fighter closed on the U.S. Air Force plane at an “uncontrolled excessive speed, flying below, in front of, and within 10 feet of the B-52, putting both aircraft in danger of a collision,” the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement released onThursday.

The military said: “We are concerned this pilot was unaware of how close he came to causing a collision.”

China’s Foreign Ministry put the blame on the US suggesting the American aircraft was flying over the South China Sea as a deliberate provocation.