Black civil servant handed six-figure payout over Whitehall 'race discrimination'

A Black civil servant was handed a six-figure settlement by the government over allegations of racial discrimination in Whitehall, The Independent can reveal.

Kay Badu, 36, said that he was subjected to relentless bullying at the hands of white managers over the course of three years in the Cabinet Office that left him with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I am a survivor of the Cabinet Office; if you’re black or Asian, that’s what you do. You don’t go to work to thrive - you survive.”

