An elderly couple have spoken about their struggles to see their family “on a regular basis” due to the cost of living crisis.

Rising fuel prices mean Mike and Ev Gibbons cannot afford to visit their children and grandchildren as frequently as they like, given they live a long drive away.

“The fuel prices have gone up, from here to Stoke-on-Trent is 195 miles each way,” Mike explained.

“That makes it very difficult for us to see our family on a regular basis, because you just can't afford it anymore,” Ev added.

