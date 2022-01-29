‘Monstrous’ couple jailed after baby died with more than 65 broken bones

A “monstrous” couple have been jailed after their 8-week-old baby died with more than 65 broken bones.

Benjamin O’Shea (26) and Naomi Johnson (24), were sentenced to eight years and eight months and seven years and two months respectively on Friday for allowing their child Amina-Faye Johnson to suffer serious physical harm.

The couple were found guilty in November 2021 for the death of the baby, which occurred in April 2019.

Melanie Pressley, a Met Police detective inspector, called the couple’s crimes “monstrous”.

