Plans for Covid-19 vaccine passes have provoked more protests across France, Switzerland and Italy.

Around 200,000 people took to the streets of France over the weekend to demonstrate against any kind of government control that would limit access to public spaces, including the green pass.

In Paris, protests turned nasty as the public clashed with the police.

Opposition to restrictions in Switzerland and Italy is not as strong, but a number of demonstrators gathered across both nations, suggesting any potential plans would be an attack on civil liberties.