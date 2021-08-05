Boris Johnson welcomes decision to offer Covid vaccine to 16- and 17-year-olds

Boris Johnson has welcomed a decision by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to offer the Pfizer vaccine to all 16- and 17-year-olds in the UK after new guidance was issued on Wednesday (4 August).

Johnson called the vaccine rollout thus far a “fantastic effort” by all those involved and urged families to listen to the experts when considering whether or not to take up the new offer.

The JCVI has yet to determine the interval between the administration of a first and second jab for 16- and 17-year-olds, with a decision to be made in due course.