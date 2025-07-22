This is the moment Kentucky police were captured beating anti-ICE demonstrators.

Demonstrators gathered on Roebling Bridge, which links Kentucky and Ohio in Cincinnati, to protest the detainment of a former hospital chaplain on Thursday (17 July). Roughly 100 people joined the demonstration, according to TMZ.

Video of the incident shows a Covington police officer repeatedly punching a protester in the head even after he is brought to the ground with the help of another officer.

Police have said the man tried to grab the officer’s weapon, but he has denied that claim.

Other officers on the bridge can be seen tasing a woman before wrestling her to the ground by the back of her head.

Protesters are heard screaming for the officers to stop.

Authorities arrested 15 people for felony rioting and various misdemeanor charges, per TMZ.