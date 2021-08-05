A startled driver captured the bizarre moment a herd of cows stampeded down an A-road in Kent on Tuesday.

Dozens of cows can be seen running between cars and lorries on both sides of the road, while others take a more casual trot on the grassy central reservation.

The encounter was filmed at around 5:30am on Tuesday morning, on the A2 near Coldred.

“I was heading down to a breakdown and just saw them all coming towards us. I lost count of how many there were,” Joe Clift, who recorded the incident, said.