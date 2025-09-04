New Jersey man breakdances during town hall meeting

A New Jersey town council member started breakdancing in the middle of a town hall meeting to protest property tax hikes.

In a recording released by Cranford TV 35, Will Thilly can be seen dancing up to the podium on Tuesday (2 September).

“Mr. Thilly, I’ve started your time,” an official says as Thilly dances without music.

“Did you know I can do the backspin?” Thilly asks later. He proceeds to spin on his back and fails to get the other members to applaud.