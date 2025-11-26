A prolific thief was caught on camera stealing several tubs of Celebrations during a shoplifting spree.

CCTV footage shared by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary shows Rebecca Goodchild, 29, from Middle Park Way, Havant, lurking outside of a One Stop store before she enters and swipes the products.

Police said her offending was “serious” and had a significant impact on local businesses and residents.

Goodchild was sentenced to 21 months in prison after she was convicted of 93 incidents of shoplifting, 30 breaches of a Community Behaviour Order, two assaults on security guards and three failures to appear in court between June and September.