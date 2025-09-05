Cyclist has close encounter with mountain lion in Malibu park

This is the dramatic moment a mountain lion walks past a man on a bike in a California park.

The close encounter was caught on camera at Carillo State Park in Malibu on August 4.

The unnamed man then became concerned because the animal was heading in the direction of where his children were camping but fortunately their paths didn’t cross.

California State Parks said there were no injuries related to the encounter but if you do encounter a mountain lion, remain calm and back away slowly.