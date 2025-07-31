Semi truck driver takes cops on wild wrong-way chase before crashing into garden

Watch as a police chase a stolen semi truck cab along Dallas Highway before the vehicle crashes into a garden.

Dashcam footage released by Cobb County Police Department on Tuesday (29 July) shows the bright green cab driving recklessly on 24 June, narrowly missing several cars as it weaved through lanes.

A police officer had noticed the erratic driving and attempted to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop, before the driver decided to flee.

The vehicle can then be seen driving over the pavement before crashing through a fence and almost into the side of a property.

Police confirmed that the truck was stolen and the driver was taken into custody at the scene.