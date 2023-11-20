Watch moment David Cameron becomes Lord of Chipping Norton

David Cameron was introduced to the House of Lords on Monday 20 November, following his appointment as foreign secretary.

He will be known as Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton, as the territorial designation for his peerage was confirmed last week.

The former prime minister was elevated to the House of Lords after being appointed to cabinet by Rishi Sunak, marking a remarkable return to frontline politics seven years after he resigned in the wake of the Brexit referendum.

Lord Cameron’s new title reflects his long-held ties to the Cotswold town of Chipping Norton, which lies within his former Witney constituency.