Shocking footage shows an Ohio daycare worker pushing a child to the ground with two former employees facing charges after being accused of mistreating a young child in their care.

Video footage from the daycare’s surveillance cameras appears to show teacher Mr. Ciolino putting his hand on the girl’s chest and shoving her hard enough to knock her down with another teacher, Ms. Miller, watching the incident and walking off.

The director of Wilde Kingdom Early Learning Center, Lisa McMillion, filed charges against the pair and said “The video itself has all the truth it needs in it”.