Solihull tragedy: Three children dead after falling into icy lake

Three children have died after falling into an icy lake in Solihull on Sunday, 11 December, authorities have confirmed.

The boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after being pulled from the water at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst.

A fourth boy, aged six, is in a critical condition in hospital.

“Sadly, they could not be revived and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this deeply devastating time. We’ll have specialist officers offering them as much support as we can,” West Midlands Police said on Monday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.