Dame Deborah James urged listeners to “enjoy life” and “check your poo” in her final message before passing away.

The campaigner and broadcaster died on Tuesday (28 June) aged 40 after a lengthy fight with bowel cancer.

“Please, please, just enjoy life because it’s so precious,” James said in the emotional final episode of her podcast You, Me and the Big C.

“And also, check your poo. Come on. I can’t leave on any other words apart from check your poo.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.