A delivery driver waded through waist-deep New York floodwaters to deliver someone their order.

Flash floods and torrential rain hit New York this week as the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept the city.

As water levels rose, the worker was forced to demount their bike and walk it through the deluged streets.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared the clip as she called on New Yorkers to stop ordering food delivery during the flooding.

“Please do not be the person who orders delivery during a flash flood that the NWS has deemed a dangerous and life-threatening situation. It puts vulnerable people at risk,” she said.