Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has accused President Joe Biden of “singling out” his state amid a surge of coronavirus cases across the US.

His comments come after White House press secretary Jen Psaki told DeSantis to “get out of the way” of people who are trying to “do the right thing” as the Delta variant takes hold.

Florida has become one of the worst areas in the nation for infections, but the governor believes that Biden is unfairly singling him out, saying that he “doesn’t want to hear a blip” from the President until he “does his job” and “closes the border”.