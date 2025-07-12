Diogo Jota’s heartbroken wife and Liverpool players lay flowers at Anfield

Diogo Jota’s heartbroken wife Rute Cardoso and members of his family visited the floral memorial that has been laid at Anfield in tribute to the Liverpool player.

The 28-year-old and his brother, Andre Silva, were killed in a car crash in Spain on 3 July.

Jota’s family were joined by Liverpool’s squad, who returned to training this week and who will observe a minute’s silence at their first game since Jota’s death on Sunday.

The club has made the decision to take Jota’s number 20 shirt out of service following his death.