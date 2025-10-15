Dog starts house fire after chewing on lithium battery

This is the moment a dog sparks a fire at his home after chewing through a lithium battery.

Chapel Hill Fire Department have released footage of dog Colton getting hold of the battery while his owners were out of the house.

Colton chewed the battery, breaking its protective features, which caused the fire.

A fire service spokesman said: “The battery in the video was charged and unplugged when finished. It wasn't under any recalls, but it wasn’t stored safely. Colton was able to get the battery, break its protective features by chewing on it, and ended up causing a fire. Thankfully, he wasn't injured, and other than some smoke damage and a ruined rug, the house is fine.”