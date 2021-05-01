Watch live as deputy PM Dominic Raab takes questions in parliament

Tune in as the UK’s deputy prime minister prepares to take questions in the houses of parliament for today’s PMQs.

Dominic Raab will go head-to-head with Labour leader Keir Starmer as Boris Johnson is not in attendance.

Raab will take various questions from fellow members of parliament, covering a range of subjects.

Unsurprisingly, the most pressing theme of today’s PMQs will be the Russia-Ukraine war, particularly how the UK will open its borders to refugees.

