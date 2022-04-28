Donald Trump has claimed the Queen and Camilla were competing for his attention during a visit to Buckingham Palace in 2019.

The former US president attended a royal banquet three years ago alongside his wife, Melania, and his older children.

During an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTv, Mr Trump suggested he and the Queen couldn't "break apart".

"She [Camilla] was on my right, the Queen was on my left, and I said: 'Queen, I really have to talk to Camilla for a little while too'. We couldn't break apart," he said.

