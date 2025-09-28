Egypt’s ‘strongman’ wrestler pulls ship using his teeth

This is the moment an Egyptian ‘strongman’ attempted to break the world record of heaviest ship pull using teeth.

Wrestler Ashraf Mahrous, also known by his nickname Kabonga, first pulled a ship weighing 700 tons at Egypt's Red Sea resort of Hurghada on Saturday (27 September). He later added a second ship to the 15-meter pull, making the combined weight 1,150 tons.

Mahrous said the current Guinness World Record is 614 tons.

The popular wrestler plans to send videos and photos of his achievement to Guinness World Records for evaluation.