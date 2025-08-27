Struggling salon owner says energy bills have risen by 83 per cent

A hair salon owner says the rise in energy bills from October will have a “massive knock-on effect” on her business.

April appeared on GB News on Wednesday (27 August) after Ofgem confirmed a two per cent rise in bills, increasing the average annual bill from £1,720 to £1,755.

She said her gas and electricity bills had already risen by 83 per cent in the past six years.

“Most of the girls are self-employed… The problem is that I feel like I can't put their rent up,” she explained.

“So then I'm personally sort of taking on that cost, which, 83 per cent in six years, is a massive, massive cost,” she said.