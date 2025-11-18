Epstein survivor slams Megyn Kelly over ‘barely legal’ comments

A Jeffrey Epstein survivor blasted Megyn Kelly over her widely criticized comments about the disgraced billionaire.

On the 12 November episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the political commentator said that some people believe Epstein “was not a pedophile” as "he was into the ‘barely legal’ type.”

One survivor, Marina Lacerda, who first met Epstein at the age of 14, did not name Kelly but slammed her comments as “troubling” and “dangerous.”

Speaking with other survivors on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, she told the crowd to look at the “young people around you.” She asked them: “Do you think when you were that age you should have been responsible for being groomed?”