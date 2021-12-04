Lawyers say Ethan Crumbley's parents 'not a flight risk' as pair appear at arraignment

The lawyers for the Oxford High School shooter suspect's parents James and Jennifer Crumbley insisted the pair were "not a flight risk" during their arraignment today (Saturday).

Attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman insist they “fully intended to turn them in” and the couple had not been fleeing when they were found by police in a Detroit warehouse on Saturday.

“Mr Crumbley, as with Mrs Crumbley, is not a flight risk, he is not a danger to the community,” attorney Ms Lehman told the judge.

“There's no risk that they're going to flee prosecution. They were never fleeing prosecution.”

Sign up to our newsletters.