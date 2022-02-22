Watch live as EU Commission President Von der Leyen delivers statement on Russia

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers statement following the conclusion of an EU Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Paris amid discussions on the sanctions package for Russia.

Boris Johnson recently announced Britain will hit five Russian banks and three wealth individuals with sanctions under a “first barrage” of punitive measures ahead of a feared full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He said the Russian President is “establishing the pretext for a full-scale offensive” as he warned this could include the capture of the capitol Kyiv by the nearly 200,000 troops amassed on Ukraine’s borders.

