Ursula von der Leyen says Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks are 'act of sabotage'

Ursula von der Leyen says leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipeline are "acts of sabotage" amid an energy stand-off with Russia.

On Monday (September 26) the natural gas pipelines that run through the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany were damaged in a total of three places.

Prior to the discovery of these leaks, two underwater blasts were recorded.

The European Commission president warned of the "strongest possible response" in the event of an attack on active European energy infrastructure.

