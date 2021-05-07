Jayda Fransen, former deputy leader of the far-right political group Britain First, was branded a “racist” and a “fascist” by Nicola Sturgeon after she confronted the first minister on the streets of Glasgow. The independent candidate, who is standing in the Glasgow Southside constituency contested by Ms Sturgeon, accused the politician of being an “absolute disgrace”, in a clip posted online.

Fransen, who has convictions for religiously-aggravated harassment, tells Ms Sturgeon: “The decent people of Scotland don’t want it flooded with immigrants.” Ms Sturgeon replies: “You are a fascist, you are a racist and the southside of Glasgow will reject you.”